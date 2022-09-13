Hattie Cykala Andel, 90, of Bay City passed away September 11, 2022. She was born January 31, 1932 in Ganado, Texas to the late Louis and Mary Sprta Cykala. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Through her brother she met the love of her life, S/Sgt. Vencil Andel. They were married November 23, 1947.
She was a retired Bay City mail carrier, retiring after 15 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, working with her flowers and decorating for Christmas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vencil A. Andel; daughter Georgia Weathers; brother Edward Cykala (Josephine); sisters Georgia Kubala (Albert) and Bernice Williams (Bob).
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Woolsey (Ronnie); son Daniel Andel (Lois), son-in-law Lee Weathers; grandsons Danny Woolsey (Leeann), Jon Woolsey, Stephen Weathers (Michelle); granddaughter Heather Reed (Cory); great granddaughters Madison Woolsey, Lottie Woolsey, Olivia Reed, Lucy Weathers; great grandsons Grady Weathers, Luke Woolsey and Pearce Reed; sister Marie Hestand and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. with Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Danny Woolsey, Cory Reed, Jon Woolsey, Grady Weathers, Stephen Weathers, Gabe Sumerall, Luke Woolsey & Pearce Reed. Honorary pallbearers Madison Woolsey, Lottie Woolsey, Olivia Reed and Lucy Weathers.
We would like to say a special Thank You to Liz Lafleur for being her friend to the end.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.