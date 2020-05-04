Florence Elva New
December 23, 1925 - May 1, 2020
Florence Elva New, 94, of Bay City, Texas passed away on May 1, 2020.
Florence was born to Roy and Minnie Buchanan in Midfield, Texas, on December 23, 1925. Florence married the love of her life, Maurice New in Bay City, Texas on Christmas Day in 1942. They celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary this past December.
Florence and Maurice had a “Forever Love,” a love so strong that nothing could keep them apart. This is even more evident to Florence’s family, as she follows him in death by only eight days. Her family is consoled knowing Maurice was there awaiting her arrival, and they are now together for eternity. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love” - Corinthians 13:13
Florence was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and loved any chance to spend time with them. Florence would spend hours cooking and loved for her family to gather over a meal. Her family will tell you she was the best cook and that no one could replicate her recipes, especially her homemade chicken ‘n dumplings, though many have tried. Florence also enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and garden.
Florence was one of nicest people you will ever meet. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was also a very strong woman, from milking cows and picking cotton as a young girl to fighting health challenges in her later years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will forever be in our hearts.
Florence is preceded in death by her brothers, Orville Buchanan and Herbert Buchanan; and husband, Maurice New.
Florence is survived by daughter, Maureen Cardwell and Jerry; daughter, Debby Cain and Steve; son, Mike New; grandchildren, Michelle Norman, Kelly McCoy, Catherine Bybee, Clay Cain, Stephanie New, Kimberly New, Ronnie Cardwell, Christie Tuminello, LeAnne Henneke and Jerry Cardwell; 26 great-grandchildren; and many loving great nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral arrangements are set for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with viewing at 12 p.m., at Taylor Bros Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. Florence’s Celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m., immediately followed by the graveside ceremony at Bay City Cemetery on Cedarvale Road.
Pallbearers are Clay Cain, Michael McCoy, Terry Bybee, John Norman and Matthew Reese.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.