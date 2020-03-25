Wilma Marie Swinky Vavra
July 5, 1931 - March 23, 2020
Wilma Swinky Vavra, of El Maton, Texas peacefully passed away in her sleep at the age of 88, on March 23, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1931 in Blessing Texas, to the late John Joe and Emily Esterak Swinky.
Wilma is survived by two sons and one daughter, Alton (Charlene) of Lolita, Milton Jr. (Colleen) of El Maton, Nancy (Carl) Jessen Sr. of Dickinson; grandchildren, Carl Jessen Jr. (Jennifer), Leslie Vavra Cruz (Eric), Lisa Jessen Kramer (Mike), Bubba Vavra (Jessie), Jarrett Vavra (Tammy); great grandchildren, Lane, Zachary, Emma, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Trailer, Aubree, Fischer; sisters, Frances Ann Dusek and Margaret Fehmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Milton Vavra Sr.; sisters, Annie Mae Hurta, Louise Knebel Boling, Emily Herrin, Doris Johs, Geraldine Strelec, Patsy Scott; and brothers, Edward, Johnny, Benny Swinky.
She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church of Blessing, the Altar Society, and the Cecil Lee Post #649 Ladies Auxiliary.
Wilma was well known for her canning jellies, cooking kolaches, gardening and her witty sense of humor.
Memorial services pending until after COVID-19.