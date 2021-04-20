Delia Dora Rojas
March 5, 1935 – April 18, 2021
Delia Dora Rojas, 86, of Palacios, TX passed away April 18, 2021. She was born March 5, 1935 in New Gulf, TX to the late Matilde Davila and Hope Esperanza Serna Davila.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Rojas; her sister, Hilda Davila Cabrera; a grandson, Leroy Rojas Jr.; great grandson, Micah Martinez; and son-in-law, Satero Martinez.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Ellen Martinez, Debbie Chapa (Tim), Cindy Rodriguez (Mario) and Terry Reyna (John); sons, Tony Rojas (Helen), Leroy Rojas (Cathy) and Faustino Rojas (Dianne); brother, Robert “Bobby” Davila; 18 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Living Word Church, 1404 CR 317, Palacios, TX 77465. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tony Flores officiating.
Interment will follow at the Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Marroquin, Matthew Rojas, Jacob Sanchez, Anthony Rojas, T. J. Rojas and Caleb Martinez.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home; 361-972-2012.