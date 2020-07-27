Holly Diane Standefer
February 23, 1965 – July 27, 2020
Holly Diane Standefer, 55, of Van Vleck, Texas passed away peacefully at home the morning of July 27, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas, where she grew up.
Holly was preceded in death by her father, Luke Price Standefer.
She is survived by her mother, Joyce Standefer; and brother, Glen Standefer, both of Van Vleck, Texas.
Holly had worked at Walmart in Bay City, Texas, where she had many friends.
No services will be held at this time.
Holly will be buried next to her father in Grandview Cemetery in Pasadena, Texas.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.