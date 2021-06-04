Charles Anthony Barnes
November 17, 1954 – May 17, 2021
Charles Anthony Barnes died May 17, 2021. He was born November 17, 1954 to Rochel and Mary Alice Brown Barnes. Charles grew up in Bay City, Texas, the eldest of six children.
Always fun loving, with a life-of-the-party personality, Charles loved music and often spent time as a freelance D.J., playing pre-recorded music, even the old vinyl records, for audiences. He was once a sought-after record spinner and Disc Jockey at parties. If you knew Charles, you also knew he could get your party started.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and a brother, Calvin.
Charles is survived by a son, Devin; daughter, Charalette Davis; four grandchildren, DeAvion, Troynae, Javion and DaKavi; sister, Shirley Barnes Rutherford; and three brothers, Kenneth Laws, Clifford Barnes and Joe Laws. In addition, he is survived by special nephews, Karey Rochel Barnes and Brandon Lamont Barnes; aunts, Jo Ann Brown and Beulah Lee Brown; uncle, Johnnie L. (Johnell) Batties; cousins, Joe Willis Brown and Tonika Batties; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Tribute to remember Charles at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.