Michael Bruce Jessup
January 11, 1949 - February 8, 2021
Michael Bruce Jessup, 72, of Sugar Land, Texas was called home to be with the Lord on Monday February 8, 2021.
Mike was born in Noblesville, Indiana on January 11, 1949 to Donald Vernon Jessup and Barbara Jean Jessup. Mike graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1968, where he was a track athlete and running back. He was captain and all-state player of the football team his senior year as well as state champion in track his junior and senior year. Mike’s love of football led to playing for Wharton County Junior College. He went on to lead a long career in the oil & gas industry.
In his younger years, Mike loved showing off his fiddle skills while playing with Mike Black and Rolling Cross Texas band. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and most of all spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of River Pointe Church in Richmond, Texas, and a long time Mason.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Jessup and Barbara Jessup; as well as son in law, Chuck Homan.
He is survived by daughter, Laura Homan; son, Robby Jessup (Amber); brothers, Pat Jessup (Gayla) and Danny Jessup (Susan); grandchildren, Hunter Jessup, Garrett Jessup, Grace Jessup, and Isabel Jessup; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Memorial services for Mr. Jessup will begin at 2 p.m. in the Taylor Bros. Chapel. A private family graveside will be held at another time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the COPD Foundation, 330 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL. 33134,
1-866-731-2673, Ext. 387 or at donations@copdfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.