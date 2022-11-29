William Roberts

On Saturday November 26, 2022 William (Bill) Alyn Roberts left the party. With the biggest of all hearts, Bill never met a stranger. He was born on March 17, 1949 to Lanny Taylor and Nina Cooper Roberts in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a graduate of Corpus Christi Mary Carroll High School where he played baseball and football. He attended and played football at Wharton County Junior College. After Wharton he completed his education and football career at Sul Ross State University. Bill will be remembered for his love of life, his community spirit, and his extreme love of family and friends. He never hesitated to help out anyone who asked or looked like they needed help.
Bill was preceded in death by his Father Lanny Taylor, Mother Nina, Stepmother Velma, brothers Gary and Randy Roberts, and his sister Judy Bowman. He is survived by his two sons, Taylor and Stephanie Roberts of Bay City; grandchildren Lincoln and Graham; Cliff and Danielle Roberts of Spring; grandchildren Elliot and Emmitt. Sister Lanna Warren of Corpus Christi, many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Bill loved to dance and performed the alligator on every dance floor. He wasn’t afraid of mixing colors and patterns and always had a saying for you. Bill got married during the Bicentennial and wore a red, white, and blue suit with platform shoes. He was a great friend to many and always called on your birthday. Bill enjoyed helping coach his son’s sports and playing slow pitch softball. He acquired life-long friends and a myriad of stories. (Some true, most false.)
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City at 10 a.m. on Monday December 5, 2022 with Matt Springfield officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be held in Corpus Christi for family later in the week.
Pallbearers will be Lincoln Roberts, Graham Roberts, Chris Sullivan, Dick Quinn, Clyde Davis and Gary Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are Jason Lemke, Ryan Lemke and Gabe Callaway.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.