Bessie Mae George
March 27, 1945 - April 28, 2020
Kind, caring, loving, dancer, strong, funny, and faithfulBessie Mae Mitchell of Bay City, Texas passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 75.
Bessie was born onMarch 27, 1945 in Burr, Texas to Taylor Mitchell and Francis Rogers. She was reared as a baby by Pinkney and Albirda Woodard, and later on by William Sr. and Eula Courtney. On August 27, 1962 she married Richard D. George Jr. “Della”. They were blessed in this marriage to have three children, Tracy Dianna Jackson, Tracy Diante George-Roberson, and Richard Darnell George III. Their fourth blessing was De’Vette M. George.
Bessie was on the track team and WON state two consecutive years. She graduated in 1963 from Hilliard High School. She accepted Christ at an early age at Mother Zion Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, was a member of the usher board and hospitality team. Bessie had three “church husbands” and one “church” boyfriend. She loved LIFE!!! Bessie was known all over the county for her hugs, laughter, giving freely, being dependable, loving, being a friend, her great dance skills, her big bright smile, and her love for her family and Church. She brought a smile, humor and those smooth dance moves to every event. Bessie supported organizations, charity events, fundraisers, etc. She would volunteer physically and financially. Bessie worked at Bay City High School and McAllister Junior High for numerous years in the Food Service Department. Before Michelle Obama suggested each child to eat healthy, you had BESSIE GEORGE in the school cafeteria making sure that EACH CHILD WAS FED. No one went without a meal on Bessie’s watch. She was also a housekeeper and caregiver for many years; sometimes caring for two generations. Bessie was a caregiver to numerous children in Matagorda County and was known for her love, compassion, and sweet spirit. She continued to have a relationship with the children she cared and loved for who was then able to pass down that same love to their children. Bessie was a friend to everyone and a giver all her life. She will be missed by so many!!!
She is survived by her children,Tracy Dianne Jackson (Thomas Jr.), Tracy Diante George-Roberson, and Richard Darnell George III (Charmaine Henderson), Dr. De’Vette M. George, and stepson, Reginald Woods (Suzanne); grandchildren, Chadwick George, Ebone’ Williams (Billy), Kieran George, Antwune Southall, Ikala Marshall (Donald), Boyd Eaton, Chaasmon Eaton, Ashton George, Cameron Alexander, Jay George, Sasha George, Demerius Nibbe, Kaleb Norris, and Lieutenant Taylor “Missy” Horne. Bessie’s family that she adopted into her heart, Laney and Tanna Fair; Siblings, Charles Mitchell, Lee Mitchell, Leroy Mitchell. Brothers and Sisters she was reared with, Dianne Courtney-Belle, William Courtney Jr., Theotis Courtney, ONeil Courtney, Lavender Courtney-Watters, and Vivian Courtney. In-laws, Elizabeth Callis (Levi), Roosevelt George Sr. (Nina), Rev. James George Sr. (Juanita), Joseph George Sr. (Barbara), Edna Mae Bibbs, Anolus Faye Sorrell, Jean Ann Higgins (Jerry), Beverly Ann Fields, Mary Gipson and Margie Dale. Bessie has a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.
May 8, 2020 - Visitation at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
May 9, 2020 - The Celebration of Love, Life and Legacy will be at 188 CR 124A - The Fair’s Ranch, at 11 a.m.
Interment at Eastview Cemetery
Arrangements with Duncan and Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414; (979) 245-5197.