Cleabron Leon Hinton

Leon Hinton, 80, of Bay City, Texas went to heaven at his home surrounded by his family on January 28, 2022.
He was born December 31, 1941, to the late Monroe Hinton and Ruth Ellis Hinton in Brinkley, Arkansas. Soon after his birth the family settled in Michigan where Leon grew up and graduated from Coloma High School. He worked for Everett Piano Co. and then UPS. After 20 years at UPS Leon moved to Texas where he met his wife, Nancy some years later.
Leon was an avid collector of all thing’s trains. He enjoyed building HO scale train engines and cars as well as buildings, houses, factories, and landscape scenery. Leon was a master musician. He played electric guitar, bass guitar, piano, and dobro. His greatest accomplishment was teaching himself to play the Pedal Steel Guitar. Leon had numerous friends and musician brothers from Michigan to Nashville to Texas. He played lead guitar on several albums.
Leon is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nancy Hinton, his daughter Leigh Ann and Michael Hauch, his stepdaughters Jennifer and Roger Perez, Chrissie and Daniel Torres and Cindy and Lowell West. There are 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren that enjoyed time with Grandpa as well.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Time Church, 42 FM 2540, Bay City, Tx. The celebration will be officiated by our long time Pastor and friend Jim Hardaway.