Sara Ann Terrell Farris
December 12, 1932 – April 8, 2020
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Van Vleck First Baptist Church, 9210 State Hwy 35 North.
Sara Ann Terrell Farris was born on December 12, 1932 in Monroe, Georgia to Estelle Whitley Terrell and Howard Terrell. After high school graduation, she married Jack Truett Farris from Huntsville, TX and attended Sam Houston State Teachers College. Upon receiving her degree, her early years of teaching were spent in Madisonville and Wharton, TX. Her greatest thrill was teaching children how to read using phonics. In 1956, she began teaching first grade at Van Vleck Elementary School.
Nine years later, Sara and Truett adopted their only child, Terrell Farris, in 1965.
When Terrell was three years old, Sara accepted a teaching position at Sweeny Elementary School where she spent the rest of her career. She retired in 1994 after 40 years of teaching.
In November of 1994, Sara became a full-time grandmother for her first grandchild, Jacklyn Riha. Soon after that, in 1997, she was the doting grandparent of two young children when Nathanael Riha was born. She schooled them both, assuring their academic readiness for grade school. Every spelling bee, school program, sports activity, band concert, and choir concert in which her grandchildren were involved was a must-see.
Throughout her life, Sara loved to entertain at her home. She hosted numerous wedding and baby showers, church gatherings, “42” domino parties and other various festivities. She was an active member of the Van Vleck Methodist Church, Bay City Church of the Nazarene, and later in life, the Van Vleck First Baptist Church.
She left behind a heritage of encouraging others to do their best and the importance of praying for others. She is dearly missed by her family, friends, and loved ones.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Howard Terrell; and her husband, Jack Truett Farris.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Terrell and his family; her daughter, Terrell Riha Towne and her son-in-law Don Towne; her grandchildren, Jacklyn and Nathanael Riha; and various nieces and nephews.
Her Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Van Vleck First Baptist Church, 9210 State Hwy 35 North.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Open Door Enterprises, P.O. Box 569, Van Vleck, TX 77482.