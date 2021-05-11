Peggy Ione Hopkins Jack
Peggy Ione Hopkins Jack, 79, was born on October 13, 1941 in Boone, Iowa, to Harriet Hopkins Geisler (Lamphere) and Lowell Hopkins. On December 24, 1957, she married the love of her life Fred Jack and had five wonderful children, Dottie, Benny, Jimmy, Laurie, and Joni. Peggy loved the simple life pleasures of gardening, canning, crocheting, and quilting. She served in women’s ministry as well as multiple children's ministries. The children in the ministries will have fond memories of the bag of candies she always had in her purse.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and Lowell Hopkins; her two sons, Benny and Jimmy Jack; her grandson, Tyrel Jack; and her granddaughter, Melissa Howell Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; three children, Dottie Howell of Elgin, Laurie and husband Barry Weathers of Bay City and Joni and husband Aleph Yonker of Elgin; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great granddaughter; sisters, Joyce Keith of Colorado and Lola Sorensen of Iowa; and brother, Jim Hopkins of Iowa.
A Memorial Services Celebrating Peggy’s Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Bay City, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., and at the Family Worship Center of Elgin, Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Peggy’s Memory to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home, 712 N. Ave. C, Elgin, TX; 512-281-5697.