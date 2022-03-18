William Curtis Ryman, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022, at the LBJ Medical Center in Johnson City with his daughter by his side. Five generations of the Ryman family are characterized by deep roots in Matagorda County, having six generations descended from early Texas colonists, Peter Jacob Reiman with his wife Maria Catharina and children, who emigrated from Germany in 1845. Their son, Bill Ryman’s great-grandfather, joined the Fisher-Miller Colony which was part of an early colonization effort of the Republic of Texas; their story chronicled in A New Land Beckoned: German Immigration to Texas, 1844-1847.
Like his ancestors, Bill Ryman led an exceptional life. He was born December 13, 1926, in Houston, and was the last remaining child of Clyde Eugene and Mable Mae (Wood) Ryman. He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings: Elizabeth Mae, Clyde Eugene Jr., John Douglas, Frances Rose, James Calvin, and Joan Carol.
While living with his parents in Bay City, he registered for the draft on his 18th birthday in 1944 and subsequently enlisted in the Army on the 27th. He served during WWII as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division and occupied Japan.
For many years, Mr. Ryman worked as a Sr. Draftsman for Cameron Iron Works in Houston. He also was an excellent machinist and welder who created a large and very beautiful gate to his property honoring the 11th Airborne. He was a skilled carpenter who could master any craft imagined. In the mid-1950s, he built a 26-foot cabin cruiser out of marine plywood. He was an excellent shot and enjoyed traveling to various states to go on hunting excursions with his brothers, J.C. (James Calvin) and Johnny (John Douglas). Mr. Ryman obtained his pilot license in the late 1960s, flying light aircrafts including a Piper PA-12 and a Cessna 170. Later in life, he took up acrylic painting and did a portrait of his personal hero, Audie Murphy.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Mae Ryman, granddaughter Chelsea (Robert) King, and 3 great-grandchildren – Lainey Mae, Dane Ryman, and Brynlee Kate. Survivors also include three stepchildren from his first marriage to Helen Virginia Hutton Brooks who passed away in 2010. His second marriage was to Jane Greer Glazener who passed away in 2015.
Mr. Ryman will be interred at the Houston National Military Cemetery in a private ceremony.