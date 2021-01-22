Kim Van Buren
June 21, 1966 - January 16, 2021
Kim Van Buren passed away to be with her savior Jesus Christ January 16, 2021. She was born June 21, 1966 in Baytown, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Candido Gonzales Jr. of Van Vleck, Texas; her maternal grandparents, Francisco and Emma Rangel of Baytown; paternal grandparents, Candido and Refugia Gonzales of Austin; uncle, Robert Gonzales of Houston; and cousins, Nick Gonzales of Houston and Bill Wood of Baytown.
On November 19, 1988, she received her degree of Bachelor of Arts from Houston Baptist University. She taught school for 25 years from first to twelfth grade levels. She taught at Galena Park ISD, Friendswood ISD and Pearland ISD. She considered the classroom her mission field as she not only taught the students, but became their friend and counselor.
God blessed her with many talents. Kim was a pianist and singer. At the age of 12, she started playing piano for the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bay City where her father was pastor. She was an avid reader and talented writer.
She gave her heart to Jesus and always called herself a child of the King. Oh! How she loved Jesus, because of his sacrificial love on the cross to save us.
She is survived by Evan Van Buren, her son of Pearland; Gloria Gonzales, her mother of Van Vleck; aunt, Minerva Harkins (Phil) of Houston; aunt, Rebecca “Honey” Wood of Baytown; uncle, Robert Rangel of Garland; uncle, George Rangel of Porter; aunt, Mary Baker (Don) of Austin; cousins, Monte Baker (April), Missionaries in Buda Fes Hungary, Karla Jackstadt (Eric), Mark Flores (Jeanette), John Flores (Sandy), Jackie Guerrero (Albert), Tiffany Rangel and Nancy Rangel.
“In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you, for I go to prepare a place for you.”
Private services will take place.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.