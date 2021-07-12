Patricia Elaine Sorensen
December 19, 1943 – June 25, 2021
Patricia Elaine Sorensen, 77, passed away June 25, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas. She was born to Alfred Magliolo and Delores (Schoomer) Magliolo on December 19, 1943, in Galveston, Texas.
Patricia was raised in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School in 1962. After High School, she enrolled in North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. Patricia married David Sorensen on August 3, 1963, in Galveston and the couple welcomed their son, Stephen to the world in 1966 in Houston, Texas. The family moved to Bay City, Texas in 1977 where they stayed until David retired in 2000. Retirement brought a welcome change of pace and allowed them to relocate to Horseshoe Bay, Texas to be closer to their beloved grandsons.
Patricia was active in every church she attended – she was on the Alter Guild at St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church in Houston; was a lay reader, on the Vestry, appointed Senior Worden, and joined Daughters of the King at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City; and at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls she was a member of Daughters of the King, the Alter Guild, Fellowship Committee, and served as a Lector. She was proud of her time volunteering as a Pink Lady at the hospital and with the Women’s Crisis Center in Bay City, Texas. She was an active member of P.E.O. International, inspiring, educating, and celebrating women.
Patricia is survived by her son, Stephen Sorensen and wife Michelle of Burnet, Texas, grandsons, Taylor Sorensen and wife Kenzie and Brett Sorensen and wife Emma, brothers, Alfred Magliolo and wife Kathy, and Jerry Magliolo and wife Stella, numerous nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David, her parents, and niece Lynn Magliolo.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Marble Falls Chapter IG P.E.O. in an account held at Security State Bank & Trust. An online guest registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com.
Patricia’s care entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H # 206, Marble Falls, Texas 78654