Ruby Hahn Richardson
November 20, 1930 –
May 6, 2022
Ruby Hahn Richardson, 91, of Round Rock, formerly of Bay City, Texas, passed away on May 6, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. She was born to John and Elsie De Reese Hahn in El Maton, Matagorda County on November 20, 1930. She joined siblings Johnnie, Elroy & Lorene on the family farm.
She began public education in a two-room multi-graded country school. The “school” is now National Hall, a popular dancing spot. In the third grade, the school was closed and the children were bussed to Blessing Elementary. In high school, Ruby was involved with sports, clubs, drama and cheerleading. She graduated from Blessing High School as Valedictorian in 1948. She began college at Texas A & I in Kingsville, followed by a year at Wharton County Junior College where she received her associates degree and where she was elected campus sweetheart. The last two years of undergraduate work were completed at Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, where she received a B.S. in Education.
In 1975, Ruby received her Masters Degree in Education Supervision from Trinity University in San Antonio. She began her teaching career in East Bernard, Texas, followed by twenty years at Lackland AFB Elementary, later promoted as Coordinator of Curriculum Instruction. In 1986, she taught in Tidehaven Independent School District at the Jr. High and then at the kindergarten in Markham. While at Tidehaven, she was elected as educator of the year. She then represented the district at the Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) Statewide convention in Austin where she was selected as the Elementary Educator of the year for the State of Texas.
From her first marriage to Vincent Snelling were born Greg, Jeff and Jill. In 1978, she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, A. T. (Bugger) Richardson and they were married for 32 years. She and her husband resided in Midfield for 24 years before moving to Bay City.
Ruby was a member of the Midfield Church serving as Secretary-Treasurer for 19 years. She was also a
member of the Midfield Cemetery Association serving as Secretary-Treasurer for 31 years. She was a Life
member of the Matagorda County Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Matagorda County
Museum, the Matagorda County Genealogy Club and the Bay City Book Club.
Survivors include sons Greg Snelling and Jeff Snelling of Alabama, and daughter Jill Cornelius of Round Rock, Texas, granddaughters Kathryn Cornelius McClintock and husband Andrew, of Georgetown, Annie Cornelius Nabers and husband Ben of Spring Branch (who are awaiting the birth of Ruby’s first great-granddaughter), great-grandsons Louie and Gus McClintock, and sister Lorene Frick of Markham. Extended family includes daughters Cindy Richardson Coz and husband, Andy of Pearland, and Paula Richardson of Pearland, granddaughter Sarah de Ganna and husband, Josh, great-grandsons Braden and Jacob de Ganna, of Seabrook, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and her best friend and caregiver, Rose Streams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her brothers, Johnnie Hahn and wife, Evalee Frick Hahn, Elroy Hahn, and her brother-in-law, J. T. Frick of Markham.
Services are at the Midfield Community Church, the Rev. Howard Harper Officiating, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. (viewing at 10 a.m.), followed by entombment at Midfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Midfield Community Church or the Midfield Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.