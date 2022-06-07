Michael David Langston, 58, of Bay City, TX, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Born and raised in Oconee County, SC, Mike was the son of Jess and Marcella Manley Langston. He retired March of 2021, as a Maintenance Supervisor from South Texas Project Nuclear Operating Company after working there for 29 years. Mike was raised in the Christian faith and was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting. In his early adult years, he loved riding Harley’s with his friends and later found his passion for aviation. Upon retirement, he achieved the designation of a light sport repairman mechanic and was further pursuing his passion for aviation by working towards his flight instructor license.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Langston is survived by his daughters: Mariah Langston and Kate Langston of Texas; brother: Terry Langston of Walhalla; and sister: Melissa Rosier (Ty) of Seneca.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.
The family is at the home of Mr. Langston’s parents, 1130 Old House Rd. Walhalla, 29691.