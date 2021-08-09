Chris Fojtik
July 27, 1977 –August 2, 2021
Chris Fojtik, 44 of Bay City passed away August 2, 2021. He was born July 27, 1977, in Bay City to Albert C. Fojtik and Debra Phillips Fotjik. He was an amazing father, a loyal and devoted husband. A great family man with a giving heart. He will be missed by so many.
Survivors include his wife Lisa Fotjik, son Cody (Ashley), granddaughter Lilly and daughters Lauryn and Ava Fotjik. Parents Albert and Debra Phillips Fotjik, brother Matthew (Aimee) Fotjik, niece Caitlyn and nephew Logan. Maternal grandmaother Brenda (Buddy) Moore.
Proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Louis & Winifred Fotjik, maternal grandfather, Glenn Phillips and his great grandparents.
Father and mother in law Alfred and Esmeralda Garay and brother in laws Alfred Jr. (Yvonne), Ruben Garay and Aaron Garay. Nephews Ty and nieces Alyssa, Ariana, Lillian and Elise Garay.