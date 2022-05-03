Dennis Wayne Hamilton, 69, of Bay City passed away April 28, 2022. He was born August 14, 1952, in Bay City, TX to the late Jack Winston Hamilton and Geneva Mae Middleton Hamilton.
He was a retired pipefitter. He spent most of his time after retirement helping take care of his parents and caring for his dog, Daisy. He loved to read. He had a gentle soul and made a friend with everyone he met.
Survivors include sisters Jacqueline Matura (Lester) and Carolyn Wells; nieces and nephews Thomas Matura, Stephanie Reed (Robby), Elizabeth Rodgers (Matt), Sarah Hudson (Bobby) and Edward Wells (Jill) and great nieces and nephews Kailah Matura, Kade Matura, Robert Reed, Ruger Reed, Emily Rodgers, Kathryn Rodgers, Katie Hudson, Shelby Hudson, Loren Hudson, Ana Wells, Jackson Wells and Samuel Wells.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park with Rev. Lane Par-Due officiating. Pallbearers will be Robby Reed, Robert Reed, Thomas Matura, Kade Matura, Edward Wells and Matt Rodgers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ruger Reed, Jerry Werlla, Bobby Hudson, Gary Middleton and Jackson Wells.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.