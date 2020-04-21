Librado Valdez Jr.
September 4, 1957 ~ April 11, 2020
Mr. Librado “Lee” Valdez Jr., age 62, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Lake City Medical Center, Lake City, Florida.
Mr. Valdez was born in Refugio, Texas and resided in Aurora, Illinois before moving to Lake City, Florida seven years ago. He was a musician most of his life and played the base guitar in many blues bands in the United States and Italy, most notably for B. B. King’s blues band for many years. When not touring for his music, he worked also as a printer for many printing shops. He loved fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, his music, and watching old movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Librado R. Valdez Sr. and Enriqueta Cortinas Ortiez; and nephew, Roberto Lee Barron.
He is survived by his wife, Jill L. Valdez of Lake City, Florida; three sisters, Melinda Valdez Davis and husband Russell Davis of Santa Fe, Texas, Cynthia Montalvo of Bay City, Texas, and Karen Dede Valdez of Palacios, Texas; one brother, Vicente Ortiz of Sweeny, Texas; nephews, Ray Martinez of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Andy Martinez, Rocky Martinez, Enrique Barron, George Montalbo, and Felix Montalbo of Bay City, Texas, Christopher Ortiz of Sweeny, Texas; nieces, Jessica Barron of Bay City, Texas, Jenna Marie Ramirez of Santa Fe, Texas, and Brenda Bess of Brazoria; and many great nephews and nieces.
Service - We will be having a Celebration of Lil Lee Valdez life at a later date. As soon as we have a date set, we will let everyone know. Thank you for all your support and prayers for our family. God Bless you.
Request by his wife, Jill Valdez and his sister, Melinda Valdez Davis - you can still show your support by sending flowers, or by planting a memorial tree in the memory of Librado Valdez Jr.