Crystal Evette Barrow
March 22, 1984 - May 3, 2021
Crystal Evette Barrow, 37, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born March 22, 1984 in Bay City, Texas.
Crystal was a long-time member of the Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jay Larry Robles; and her grandfather, Joe Robles Jr.
She is survived by husband, Justin Lee Barrow of San Antonio, Texas; son, Jayson Lee Barrow; daughter, Caitlyn Elizabeth Barrow; grandmother, Janie L. Robles of Van Vleck, Texas; grandparents, Modesta Davalos and Timoteo Davalos of Markham, Texas; mother, Noemi Robles of Van Vleck, Texas; sister, Tabitha Evonne Robles of Van Vleck, Texas; brother, Jay David Robles and wife Krystal R. Robles of Bay City, Texas; nephews, Thomas Jay Robles and Jonathan James Robles; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Crystal met Justin back in 2003 when they both worked at HEB in Bay City, Texas. On June 8, 2003, she and Justin had their very first date at Dairy Queen. Her Mamo knew it only took 15 minutes to get home from HEB, so when Crystal was late that day, Mamo was not happy. She called Crystal to see why she wasn’t home. Crystal told Mamo she was having ice cream with a friend from work. Mamo told her “Get yourself home now.” Crystal knew she was in a lot of trouble. When she got home, she was not empty handed, she dragged Justin with her to meet her Mamo. Mamo was prepared to get after her until she saw Justin. Her demeanor changed and she said, “Oh hi Justin, nice to meet you!” From that point on, Justin was a part of the family.
In November of 2003, Crystal had a very bad car accident. She was left to learn how to walk and do daily living things all over again. Justin was there every step of the way.
On September 18, 2010, Justin and Crystal were married. They were eager to start a family. After several miscarriages and failed IVF treatments, Crystal was finally blessed with her miracle baby boy in March of 2016. She was very proud of her brand new baby. After one last failed attempt of IVF, Crystal thought she would only have one baby. Shortly after, Crystal found out she was pregnant again with a baby girl. In January 2019, her family gathered in the hospital to await the birth of Caitlyn and made sure to tell the doctors that she needed to have blue eyes and blonde hair, if not, they were going to have to try again. Crystal was very excited to show off her new creation, that had blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Crystal loved to teach her kids things about God, songs and even how to speak Spanish just like her Mamo taught her.
Crystal loved to be around family every chance she could and always took in the moment. She would make sure to drag Justin with her anytime she could convince him to come to Van Vleck. Every time she visited, she would take her sister, Tabitha, back to San Antonio with her. It never failed, they would always end up fighting before they made it to San Antonio. Tabitha would have to put up with her until she came back home. (Wink Wink) Despite the bickering, they loved each other’s company. Jay and Crystal would always play fight, rather it be on the phone or in person, occasionally Jay would even let her win. Jay remembers Crystal never missed a birthday or a holiday and often would just text to say, “I love you.” Crystal would call her Mamo every day without fail. She would call her 2-3 times a day and talk to her about anything. She always made sure she was okay and always worried when she was sick. Crystal would always say that she looked like her Mamo in the eyes. If you knew Crystal, she either called you every day or sent you a text message just to say hi, that meant she thought of you often. She never knew a stranger. She never hesitated to ask you when you were going to have your next baby. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Rose of Sharon Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are Jay David Robles Jr., John Angel Robles, Adrian Joseph Parada Jr., Isaac Rene Robles, Matthew Thomas Robles, Dylan Arthur Lopez. Honorary Pallbearer is Cody Pryce Barrow.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.