Sara Jo Anderson Halbert
June 8, 1937 – July 13, 2020
Sara Jo Anderson Halbert, 83, was born June 8, 1937 in Negley, Ohio. She passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, on July 13, 2020 in Bay City, Texas.
She grew up in Negley, Ohio and graduated from East Palestine High School in 1955. Before moving to Bay City in 1964, she lived briefly in Cheyenne, Wyoming, England, Buloxi, Mississippi and Ohio.
As soon as she moved to Bay City, she became involved in numerous organizations, serving anyone in need. She spent countless hours dedicating her life to the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, FUMC Altar Guild, draped the cloth at church for Easter for over 30 years, U.M. Army, Bay City Girls Scouts, Bay City Softball, Bay City Blackcat Band Supporters, Bay City Blackcat Booster Club, Matagorda County Pilot Club, and was named Bay City Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 2005. She spent over 45 years donating her services to the Edith Armstrong Center/The Arc/Texana. If you had a disability, she was your crusader. She gave a few people at the State Capital a run for their money when it came to getting benefits for those who needed it. She worked hard every year, alongside Christella and others, getting families signed up for Christmas Food Boxes.
Her greatest love, besides Jesus, was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family, and extended family. She loved all of you to the moon and back. Later in life, she was affectionately known as everyone’s MeeMaw.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Anderson and Sara Boyd Anderson; son, James Scott Halbert; sister, Clara Brinkley; and brother, James T. Anderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Halbert Shipp Cunningham and husband Brian of Bay City; granddaughter, Robyn Shipp Lynch of Cedar Park, Texas; grandson, James Shipp and wife Gina of Round Rock, Texas; great-grandchildren, Roman Lynch, Alexa Lynch, Cooper Shipp, Emma Wheaton, and Isa Wheaton; sister, Helen Kay Wigton of Pennsylvania; brother, Samuel “Butch” Anderson and wife Frances of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Marian Anderson of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews all over the United States.
Sara’s funeral services will be private at First United Methodist Chapel in Bay City and will be live-streamed for those who wish to join. Services will be lead by her nephew, Rod Anderson, Campus Pastor at Living Stones Church in Alvin.
Pallbearers are James Shipp, Roman Lynch, Brian Cunningham, Jimmy Anderson, Fernando Aguilar Jr., and Mike Finster.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Jo Halbert to FUMC-Matagorda County Christmas Food Drive, 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.