Brent Paul Marceaux
August 29, 1956 - May 6, 2021
Brent Paul Marceaux, 64, of Bay City, Texas passed away May 6, 2021 after a battle with COVID19. He was born August 29, 1956 in Kaplan, Louisiana to Paul D. Marceaux and Helen Trahan Marceaux.
Brent was a family man first. He was a devoted husband, who often told his family that his wife Kim was the best thing to ever happen to him. He taught his family love, kindness, generosity, compassion, integrity, responsibility, loyalty, patriotism, and respect for others. Brent would do anything for his kids, his love and support were limitless. And he always made it clear that no matter the situation, he was there for you. He showed up for everything from baseball games to dance recitals. As most recitals were held on weekends, he could also be counted on to bring a portable TV for the LSU game. His grandkids called him Pepeux, pronounced puhpuh, but French-ified because that was his way. He loved to spoil his grandkids on trips, usually to include lots of sweet treats.
After family, Brent most loved cooking for others. Food was love and he shared it with all. He fed nearly everyone in Bay City at least once, at your house or his, as owner of a catering business, as volunteer for fundraisers and benefits, at supper clubs, and in countless other settings. He was famous for his Cajun dishes including seafood gumbo, etouffee, and crawfish boils... it was all Ceaux Goode!
Good friends were incredibly important to Brent, and he was the type of man to make sure they all knew how much he cared for them. Brent never met a stranger and everyone who got to know him felt like his family. Shopping trips to HEB frequently turned into an all-day affair. He wanted to be a positive part of everyone’s life and embodied the saying Laissez les bons temps rouler. Brent loved fishing, trailer camping with Kim, travel, gardening, and duct tape.
Brent was a public servant. At the time of his passing, he was City Councilman in Bay City. He had also served on the BCISD School Board, Holy Cross School Board, and in many other capacities. He was highly involved in the community, including memberships in the Knight of Columbus, Lions Club, and Vestry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. He had a variety of occupations, and no matter where he worked, he was dedicated to the task at hand and helped people at every turn. He supported Bay City sports throughout his life and embodied the spirit of Blackcat Fight Never Dies!
Survivors include his mother, Helen Marceaux; his wife, Kim Howze Marceaux; son, Shawn Marceaux & his wife Erin Tyson Marceaux; daughter, Julie Marceaux Latson & her husband Shane Latson; sister, Gerri Marceaux; brothers, Keith Marceaux and Sandy Marceaux; and grandchildren, Fisher Marceaux, Beatrice Marceaux, Wyatt Latson and Hank Latson.
Funeral services will be private. Those desiring may join the family at Cedarvale Cemetery North at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 for the interment service. If attending, we respectfully ask you to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Brent’s honor to Bay City ISD Education Foundation, Bay City Public Library, or a local charity of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Brent's honor to Bay City ISD Education Foundation, Bay City Public Library, or a local charity of your choice.