Lillie Bernard
Funeral services for Lillie Bernard, 88, of Cedar Lake will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake, TX with Rev. Kenneth Bree officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, TX.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
