Jacqueline Stephens

Jacqueline “Jackie” Dolores Stephens, age 78, loving mother of three, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on May 19, 2022. Jackie was born September 23, 1943, in Anacoco, Louisiana. Jackie’s family settled in Van Vleck, TX when Jackie was 14. Jackie was very involved in school as a cheerleader, class favorite and homecoming queen before graduating in 1962. Soon after graduation, Jackie married James Dancer in 1964. The pair settled in Bay City where they had three daughters: Susan, Kimberly and Jana. Jackie devoted her life to being a home maker and mother. She enjoyed caring for her children and hosting others by cooking and spending time decorating her home. She loved to bowl, garden and work in her flower beds. She exemplified southern hospitality and loved to make everyone feel welcome. She was affectionately known as “Nana” to family and friends alike due to her caring and welcoming nature. Jackie loved being a grandmother and being surrounded by family. Later in life she married Tom Stephens and the pair shared seven wonderful years together prior to Tom passing away in 2014.
Jackie is preceded in death by husbands Tom Stephens and James Dancer, parents Woodrow and Fern Harper Lee and brother, Paul Harper. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Susan Dancer-Lopez and husband Paul of Bay City, Kimberly Dancer of Bay City, Jana Rodriguez and husband Daniel of Wimberley, and sister, Gwen Symmank of Bay City. Additional survivors include her 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 expectant great, great grandchild and her beloved poodle Zoe. The service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. If so inclined please wear a token of red to honor Jackie with her favorite color.
JOHN 11:25:
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.”