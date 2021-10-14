Judith (Judy) Ann Benedict West was born in Bay City, Texas on September 25, 1948 to Gustave Frank Benedict and Elsie Virginia Hanvey Benedict and passed away peacefully in the hospital in Oakdale, Louisiana on August 6, 2021. Judy attended school from kindergarten to graduation from Bay City High School and spent her four high school years playing in the Black Cat band. Judy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Dave West, for 47 years until his passing in August 2017. Judy enjoyed cooking for her family, sewing, yard work and tracing the Benedict’s and Hatchett’s family trees. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her two daughters, Nicole West of Lake Charles, LA. and Emilie Davis and husband, Steve, of Rosenburg, Texas; three sisters, Ellalea Teddy Benedict Ward and husband Richard of Houston, TX, Virginia (Ginny) Benedict Garrett of Oakhurst, CA and Betty Benedict Meyer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many cousins plus her best friend Michelle Snell of Oakdale, LA.
Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Oakdale, LA. Judy’s family will hold a private memorial service at a future date.