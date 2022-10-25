William F. Cordes

William F. “Bill” Cordes passed Friday, October 21, 2022, while on Hospice Care at his son’s home in Fischer, Texas.
Bill was married to Vera Grace Cordes for 72 years until her passing on June 15, 2017. He served in the US Army during WW II. His company received the Presidential Unit Citation, and he received a Bronze Star serving in 4 European Campaigns.
He was a very active Life Member of VFW Post 2438. He worked as a Grocery Store Manager and was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting.
He was a long-time resident of Bay City and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his sons Larry Wayne Cordes and wife Lynette R. Cordes and Charles E. Cordes and wife Kathy Cordes; sister-in-law Ethel Chapman; grandchildren Virginia, Wayne, Charles Jr., and Glen Briggs and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors provided by the VFW Post 2438.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the VFW Post 2438.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.