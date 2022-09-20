Jean Ann Piwonka
January 3, 1959 –
September 18, 2022
Jean Ann “Mimi” Piwonka, daughter of the late JT Bubba Byrd and Katynel was born January 3, 1959 in Bay City, Texas. She went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2022. Jean was a loving wife, grandmother and Hobby Lobby enthusiast.
It was on a blind date in College Station that Jean met her husband of 45 years, Darrell. Jean and Darrell were married on August 5, 1977. Together they made homes in Blessing, Atascocita, Huffman and Boling.
Jean will be remembered for her wonderful laughter, love for seasonal decorations, and a heart to serve others. She loved working with the teams of Humble ISD and enjoyed her time in a variety of positions, one of her favorite assignments was working with the special needs children as a paraprofessional, where her talent to show care and compassion shined. Jean loved to dress up, make children’s books come to life, and there was never a bulletin board that she wasn’t excited to decorate. School brought her many lifelong friends, some of her favorite being her “Golden Girls” and the “Thelma” to her Louise.
Being a mom to her children and a “Mimi” to her grandkids was Jean’s greatest joy! There wasn’t a stocking that could hold the huge piles that Jean loved to personally create, a school project that she didn’t get excited to over craft, or an earlobe she didn’t tickle with excitement. “Mimi” loved turning even a simple sandwich into a special memory for her grands. She cherished each day together.
Retirement brought Jean and Darrell back to Matagorda County and the house with a pool that Jean had dreamed of. Upon this move Jean began attending First Baptist Church where she became an active member of the Women’s Bible Study class and began teaching children’s bible study classes. Jean’s smile grew even brighter as she deepened her faith and shared about her journey with others.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Wendy (Les) Walker of Humble, Kelly (Buster) Wolfe of Haslet, Justin (Jordan) Piwonka of Bay City; her most precious grandchildren: Konnor, Kailey, Karter, and Presley; brother John Daryl (Stella) Bryd, sister Nancy (Joey) Sliva, sister Sharon (Gary) Orsak; and a host of extended family whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Bay City. The Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bay City with Dr. Michael Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home 979-245-4613.