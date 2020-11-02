Walter “Sonny” Skutca Jr.
March 27, 1937 - October 30, 2020
Walter “Sonny” Skutca Jr., 83, of Blessing, Texas passed away October 30, 2020. He was born on the family farm near El Maton, Texas on March 27, 1937 to the late Walter L. and Annie Ustynik Skutca.
After graduating from Tidehaven High School in 1955, he was a lifelong farmer in the Midfield and El Maton area. Rarely seen without a smile and his cap, Walter will be remembered fondly for his love of floundering, sports, playing dominoes and sharing jokes.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Skutca; and daughter, Shana Skutca.
He is survived by sisters, Patricia Wallace (Tom) of Bellville and Jo Lynette Kubecka (Douglas) of Palacios; and his grandsons.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Blessing with Fr. Gabriel Mensah officiating. Viewing will precede the service at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance according to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.
Pallbearers will be Herman Krpec, Jay Ledwig, Frank Heger, Stephen Zapalac, Douglas Kubecka, and David Wallace.
The family extends their deep appreciation to the staff of SPJST Hillje Rest Home and Houston Hospice for the care given to Walter.
Donations in memory of Walter Skutca Jr. may be made to Tidehaven Booster Club or to the S.P.J.S.T Hillje Rest Home.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements with Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas; 979-543-3681.