Maria Guadalupe Castillo
Maria Guadalupe Castillo of Markham, Texas, age 69, died February 1, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19.
She lived a simple life. She cooked breakfast at the Handy Pantry and took pride in people loving her food. She loved being outside and caring for her little farm. She was a tough, strong woman, who could outwork anyone. She had a great sense of humor and was always laughing.
Doña Lupe is survived by four children; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas. The viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on February 11, 2021 at Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1 mile south of Van Vleck on FM 2540, Van Vleck, Texas. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If you would like to send flowers in memory of Maria Guadalupe Castillo, please visit http://www.shaunsmortuary.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Shaun’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis Avenue, Bay City, Texas 77414.