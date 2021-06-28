Raymond Gene Crow
June 6, 1930 - June 12, 2021
Raymond Gene Crow passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021 at the age of 91.
He was born in Spring Hill, Louisiana on June 6, 1930. Raymond graduated from Spring Hill High School and went on to get a degree from Southern State College in Magnolia, Arkansas.
After college, he lovingly served in the Air Force for four years, then went on to work as a Coach/Teacher at several schools before settling and spending most of his career in La Marque Independent School District for 30 years. Here he served in the roles of Teacher, Football Coach and head of the maintenance department.
When he retired, he and his wife Jeanine moved to Bay City where they built their dream home and lived out a wonderful life together.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine; and his two sons, Raymond David Crow and Harry Norman Crow; as well as his brother, John David Crow; and sister, Doris Ann Brown.
Raymond is survived by his sister, Yvonne Stivers; his step-daughter, Andrea Scott; his grandchildren, Ashley Smith-Frick, Kaili Rasberry, Brooke Sandoval, Alexis Batchelor, Rayce Crow and Kianna Crow; as well as his greatgrandchildren, Jacob and Kylie; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., July 1, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas 77568; 409-935-2401.