On September 23, 2001, a precious baby boy was born in Bay City, Texas, to James McNair Brent and Olivia Mary Brent. On August 10, 2022, Jacob McNair Brent, our much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend left his heartbroken earthly family to reunite in heaven with his aunt Jessica Yates Wooten and his DanDan Joe Brent.
Jacob was an intelligent, talented, and caring young man who had the God given potential to accomplish anything he put in his mind to do. His beautiful soul matched his heart of gold.
Jacob was a trusting and loving child of God who loved his family and friends unconditionally. Those in his life knew that they could always rely on him to be there for them.
Jacob was a selfless giver and would help anyone. We who dearly loved him, have been blessed for having had our sweet Jacob in our lives. The reason we feel such profound loss is because we had such a profound blessing.
Survivors include his mother, Olivia Brent; father James Brent; sister Lindsay Lynnanne Brent; brother Jared Adam Brent; grandparents Dorothy Yates, Jamie Brent and Larry Gipson; Aunt Eva Brent Prieto, uncle Eric Prieto, cousins Ethan Prieto, Maddie Prieto, Aubrey Prieto, Uncle Chris Yates and cousins Lauren Yates and Christopher Yates; Great aunt Shirley Garrison, Great uncle Doug Garrison and Great uncle Louis Redinger.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at His Grace Assembly of God; 109 W. 7th St.; Sweeny, TX 77480. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Jared Brent, Eric Prieto, Ethan Prieto, Brayden Gesford, Michael Henderson, and Jacob Brooks.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.