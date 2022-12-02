Johnny “Sonny” Head

Johnny Thomas “Sonny” Head, 85, of Van Vleck went to be with his Lord and Savior November 29, 2022. He was born April 25, 1937 in Van Vleck, at the old Head home place, to the late Johnnie William Head and Lola Baty Head.
Johnny had a love for all people and never met a stranger. He was the most generous soul, with a heart of gold. After serving his country in the US Air Force, he settled in Montana. When his mother became terminally ill, he moved back to Texas to care for her and his younger siblings. His love for his family and friends was priceless. His church family meant the world to him, and he loved participating in the Sunday School discussions.
Johnny was on the weigh in committee for Cula Roja Annual Fishing Tournament for many years. He loved fishing and was an avid bow-hunter. He was a member of Millwright Local 2232 for many, many years and had a hard-work ethic.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Claud Albert “Frog” Head, sister Edyth Peschel, brother Kenneth Buck Head, and brother-in-law Leo Daniel Peschel, Sr.
Survivors include sisters Carolyn Pawlosky (James), Sandy Hubbard, Kathy Marek (Daniel) and Lola Walker (Albert). Additional family includes Ray Pawlosky, Billy Pawlosky (Stefanie), Diann Barnett, Danny Peschel, Missy Hubbard, Gina Talasek, Tina Harrison (David), Lee Hubbard (Leslie), Donnie Casey (Carrie), Troy Casey (Jamie), Stephanie Walker (Rob), Broderick Walker, Brandi Nicole Barnett, Cody Ryan Barnett and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and long-time dear friends Arthur Guise and Bill Orosco.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Van Vleck. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Gore and Donnie Casey officiating. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery near El Campo, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the First Baptist Church of Van Vleck, P.O. Box 541, Van Vleck, TX 77482.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.