Janice Louise “Jan” Ryman (Rochau)
April 12, 1938 – April 24, 2021
In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 24, 2021, Janice “Jan” Ryman (Rochau) passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Jan was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 12, 1938, and was raised on her family’s farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also an avid animal lover, providing a loving home for many dogs and cats over the years. Jan lived a rich and full life, eventually making her home on the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Jan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louis and Louise Rochau; her father, Marvin Rochau; her mother, Helen Rochau; her brother, Harley Rochau; her husband, Randy Ryman; her daughter, Michelle Briseño (Gill); and her son-in-law, Robert Briseño.
She is survived by her brother, Stanley Rochau and his wife Marylou; her brother-in-law, Steve Gill; her sons, Blayne and Mark Gill; her stepchildren, Randy Ryman Jr., Danny Ryman, and Patti Gonsales; her grandchildren, Angela Jaramillo, Kayla Briseño, Chloe Gill, Emily Pimental (Gill) and her husband Joseph, and Garet Gill; her great grandchildren, Carlos Jaramillo III, Isabella Jaramillo, Eric Jaramillo, and Libby Griffiths; as well as many extended family members and friends.
She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society, a cause dear to Jan’s heart.