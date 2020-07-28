Kenneth Buck Head
August 13, 1945 - July 23, 2020
Kenneth Buck Head, 74, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 23, 2020. He was born August 13, 1945 in Bay City to Johnnie and Lola Baty Head.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edyth Peschel; and brother, Claud Albert “Frog” Head.
He is survived by his best friend & caretaker, Gayle Daugherty, nephew, Jack Daugherty (Dawn) and their children Zack, Garett and Blake; sisters, Carolyn Pawlosky (James), Sandy Hubbard, Kathy Marek (Daniel), and Lola Walker (Albert); brother, Johnny Head; brother-in-law,s Leo Peschel. Additional family includes, Ray Pawlosky, Billy Pawlosky (Stefanie), Diann Barnett, Danny Peschel, Missy Hubbard, Gina Talasek, Tina Harrison (David), Lee Hubbard (Leslie), Donnie Casey (Carrie), Troy Casey (Jamie), Stephanie Walker (Rob), Brodrick Walker; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Buck served in the Marines from 1969 until 1971 during the Vietnam War. After a career as a millwright, he obtained a Criminal Justice Degree and served from 2003 until 2008 as a Sheriff Deputy Peace Officer for Matagorda County. Buck enjoyed his time as a VFW member and officer.
The family received friends and relatives from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Graveside services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in El Campo, Texas with the Rev. Chester Sassman officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.