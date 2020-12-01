Louisiana Times
March 22, 1937 – November 26, 2020
Funeral Services for Louisiana Times will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple in Bay City, Texas. Due to the current concerns and restrictions of Covid-19, there will be a private service. The service will be live stream on Jesus Freewill Holy Temple facebook page.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.