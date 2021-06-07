Joseph Charles Vasek
March 8, 1957 - May 28, 2021
Joseph Charles Vasek, 64, of Wadsworth, Texas passed away May 28, 2021. He was born March 8, 1957 in Wharton, Texas to Steven Andrew Vasek and Leona Rachuneck Vasek Clemons.
Charles was a 1975 graduate of Bay City High School. He retired from BCOS, Inc. in 2012 after 23 years of copier sales. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in the “Shed” where he would solve all the world’s problems.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and past member of Bay City Lions Club. He was the chairman of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce Lighted Christmas parade and enjoyed making papier-mâché characters to put on the floats he entered. Charles liked to cook and enjoyed making many art projects.
Charles married Nancy Smith on October 17, 1981 and together they had Charles Bradley, Megan Nichole and Andrew Victor. He also loved his fur baby, Chip.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Lee; by his son, Andrew; and sister-in-law, Lisa.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Bradley; and daughter Megan. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve and Chris (Sheryl); sisters, Valerie (Marty) Hardy, Suzanne Talasek, Lisa (Randy) Barnett; and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Joe) Bokorney and Betty (Jeff) Davis. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wadsworth with Father Steven Vacek officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Matagorda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andrew Vasek Memorial Scholarship, 27 CR 231, Bay City, TX 77414.