David Ewing “Bud” Stewart
March 15, 1936 – November 1, 2020
David Ewing “Bud” Stewart, 84 years old of Van Vleck, Texas rode off into the sunset November 1, 2020.
Born March 15, 1936 to the late William Alton and Melva Ewing Stewart, Bud attended Van Vleck schools, then became a lifelong rancher in Matagorda and surrounding counties thanks to his long time mentor, Charlie Schendel. Bud was a proud descendant of “The Old 300” that originally settled Texas. In his early life he was owner operator of Angleton and Bay City Live Stock Commission. Rarely seen without his hat and cigar, Bud will be remembered for his love of family, storytelling and jokes.
Bud was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; sister; two sons; and one daughter.
He is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters, Vickie (Roger) Harvey, Kimberly (David) Wright, Melva, Savanna (Brian), Marguerite Welboan, Brenda; sons, Charlie (Dawn), Bobby, Russell, Cody; grandchildren, Courtney, Ashlee, Hailie, Harley, Clyde Harvey, Kendall Harvey, Hannah, Sara Day, Chesley Ann, Emily Wright, Madison Wright, Savannah Wright, Summer Wright.
Instead of a traditional funeral or memorial we will be doing it “Bud’s way” and having a “Celebration of Life” and throwing a big party at the Ranch on November 21, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. with BBQ provided by “his boys” after.’
The family extends their deepest appreciation to IPH Hospice and Hayes Funeral Home for the care and respect given to our husband and father.
Hayes Funeral Home, Hitchcock, Texas.