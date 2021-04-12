Lidia Garcia
October 6, 1963 – April 10, 2021
Lidia Garcia, 57, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 10, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1963 in Bay City to the late Joe Garcia Jr. and Margarita Silvas Garcia.
She worked at All Little Things Count Workshop in El Campo, Texas and the Armstrong Center in Bay City. Lidia loved her family and they loved her very much.
She is survived her siblings, Irma Garcia, Steven Garcia and wife Bonnie, and Israel Garcia; nieces and nephews, Joe L. Sanchez, Steve Sanchez and wife Leah, Sara Muniz and husband Reggie, Robert Brian Anderson and wife Courtney, Christina Duke and husband Josh, Celena Zepeda and husband Javier, Serena Salas and husband Johnathan, Teresa Case and husband Chris, Bonnie Alvarado and husband Daniel, Israel Garcia Jr. and wife Mandi and Issac Garcia, Torri Garcia; and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lidia was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Steven Garcia Jr.; and niece, Ilyssa Garcia.
Private graveside services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brian Anderson, Kenneth Cutshall, Steve Sanchez, Joe Sanchez, Israel Garcia Jr. and Issac M. Garcia.
Arrangements with Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas; 979-543-3681.