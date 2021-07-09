Craig Alan Thompson
July 6, 2021
Craig Alan Thompson, 42, of Rosenberg passed away July 6, 2021 at his home following complications from brain surgery on June 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Alan Thompson and grandparents Wilburn Ralph Thompson, Louise Baker Davis Callaway and Benjamin Carl Davis.
Survivors include his mother and step-father Janna Davis Johnson and Steve Johnson; brother Lee Thompson; sister Laura Beth McCaskill (Jeff); step-brothers Scott Johnson (Elizabeth) and James Johnson (Lindsey); his former wife Pamela Hassell Thompson; daughter Camryn Thompson; son Chance Thompson; step-daughter Paitan Hassell; grandmother Elizabeth Ann Correll and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. with his longtime friend Craig Whatley officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.