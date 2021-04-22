Charles Leslie Thomas
“Scoby” “C.L.”
Funeral Services for Charles Leslie Thomas, 93, of Cedar Lane, Texas will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 600 Matthews Street, Bay City, Texas with Pastor K. W. Bree Sr. officiating and Pastor Thomas Bree Jr. eulogizing. Burial will follow at Bell Bottom Cemetery in Bell Bottom.
He passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
He owned his own grass farming business and enjoyed farming. He was a member and Trustee at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. He was an Astros and Dallas Cowboy fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cleopatra Thomas in which May 3rd would have made 68 years; sons, Charles Ray Thomas (Colette) and Rondray Brown (Tracy); daughters, Ola Mae Fisher (Howard), Rosalind Petteway Waddy (Raymond), Catherine Simple Garrett (Victor Muhammed), Cleoester Armstrong (Rocky); good friend, Johnnie Mae Thomas; 28 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Tauron Thomas, Derrick Petteway, Gary Woodard Sr., Kevin Roberson, Leslie Glass-Thomas, Anthony Mathews, Edward Simple, Elijah Barefield III and Sylvester Simple II.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Ray Thomas, Hosae Brown, Rondray Brown, Jerome Brown, Roy Brown and Deacons and Trustees of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
