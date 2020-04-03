William F. Maurer
December 26, 1949 - April 1, 2020
William F. Maurer, 70, of Bay City, Texas, went home to be with the Lord the morning of April 1, 2020. He was born December 26, 1949 to the late Charles A. Maurer, and Mary Helen Fitzstephens.
Bill went to Holy Cross Elementary School and Bay City Junior High, where he was active in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1968. There, he was active in the band, playing the trumpet, as well as the track team, acting as the team captain in his senior year. According to classmate Robert Quintanilla, Bill along with Enoch Morgan, Ray Bratcher and Donnie Rogers set a record in the Team 880 Medley Relay that remains unbroken today. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1972 with at BA in history and taught high school in the Houston area for a short time before completing optician certification at Tyler College in 1975. He worked as an optician for many years before returning to Bay City to care for his parents during their declining years. Once he returned to Bay City, he became active in the Knights of Columbus, as well as playing the trumpet in the Bay City Community band.
After his parents passing, he worked for 10 years in grounds-keeping/maintenance at Holy Cross Catholic Church before retiring. During his declining years, Bill received a great deal of support from friends, Dotty Grandstaff and Keith Hatton.
Bill is survived by his sister, Mary Stefan of Phoenix, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Helen Maurer.
Due to current global circumstances, memorial services will be held at a later date in Bay City, Texas.
Interment will be at White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
