Nancy Marie Cox
April 8, 1960 – June 7, 2020
Nancy Marie Cox, of Bay City, Texas departed this earthly realm for her heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was 60 years old. She was born April 8, 1960 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Leone Sayer Gray and the late Leroy Gray.
For the last 10 months, Nancy battled a progressive form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It would be wrong to say that Nancy lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how she felt, she was always determined. Though her body weakened, Nancy remained strong and her zest for life never wavered. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter.
Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Nancy. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. She wasn’t rich, but Lord, now she’s free.
Though she loved nothing more than her kids and grandkids, her beloved Minnesota Vikings hold a three-way tie for second place alongside sandy beaches and George Strait.
Her presence was illuminating and her joy infectious. She showed her children what it means to love unconditionally. She taught them to see the best in people and find the good in every situation.
Nancy loved to surround herself with friends and was the most selfless person you might ever meet, always putting others’ needs before her own.
In her short 60 years, she lived a full life that many can only dream of across multiple lifetimes. For the last few years she made her home in Abu Dhabi with her husband David, and her travels took her to Sri Lanka, Istanbul and all throughout the European continent.
Survivors include her adoring husband, David Cox; daughters, Melissa Krause and Madeline DeLaney (Jeff); son, Dustin Hodges (Meghan); mother, Leone Gray; sisters, Gina Steffl (David) and Lisa Johnson (Brian); brothers, David Gray (Karen), Dan Gray (Julie), Steve Gray, Shawn Gray (Cindy) and Jason Gray, and grandchildren, Alissya Krause, Hattie Krause and Wyatt David Delaney.
Family and friends are invited to remember Nancy from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family requests that you make a donation to the ALS Texas Chapter in her honor.
We need to let people with ALS know they are not alone. ALS affects more than nerve cells and muscles, it affects families, friends, co-workers, and communities.
With no known cause or cure, ALS challenges the human spirit and tests the courage of everyone touched by this devastating disease.
However, we can work together to create a Community of Hope that restores dreams and builds courage. Our community gives strength and hope to our loved ones, neighbors, and friends facing the fear and uncertainty of ALS.
Your gifts in Nancy’s memory will make this possible.
