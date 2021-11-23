Alice Eva Dabney, left this world for her heavenly home on October 14, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. Where she was welcomed by her Lord and Savior as well as loved ones who had gone before.She was raised in Spring, Texas where she attended and graduated from school but called Bay City, TX. home for many years.
She will be remembered for the love she showed her two grandchildren, William and Tray Lynn.
She was most proud of all their accomplishments.
She was loved deeply by the community, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband,JR “Bozy” Dabney; and Granddaughter Tray Lynn Dab-ney. She is survived by her son Marvin Dabney and wife Renee; Grandson William Dabney and wife Kayla; Grandchildren Traylynn,Connor, and Levi Dabney; Sister Betty Cates and husband William;Niece Dena Carol Cates.
Memorial service will be held at the gravesite at Evergreen Cemetery, Coldspring, TX, December 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on where Pastor Phil Harrington of First Baptist Church will provide services.The family request in lieu of flowers donations in honor of Alice be made to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA). Please leave a tribute for family to embrace her memories: https://www.forevermissed.com/alice-eva-dabney/about