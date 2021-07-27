Randy Ray Jones
August 11, 1957 - July 24, 2021
Celebration of Life for Randy Ray Jones, age 63, of Palacios will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Palacios, 209 Lucus Ave, Palacios, Texas 77465. Burial will follow at Palacios Cemetery in Palacios.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 1p.m. until 4 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave C/ JP Davis, Bay City, Texas 77414
Randy was born on August 11, 1957 in Palacios Texas to Pete and Audrey Mae Jones and passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
