Eula Mae Cathey
June 11, 1918 - November 30, 2020
Eula Mae Cathey, age 102, of San Antonio, Texas and formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in San Antonio.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, June 11, 1918 to Robert Smith and Elnora Anderson Smith.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Bell Bottom Community Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas with the Rev. K.W. Bree presiding.
She was a loving mother to 10 children, consisting of two daughters, Eula Cathey and Shirley Cathey; and eight sons, Ronnie Cathey, Sterling Cathey, Hardy Cathey, James Cathey, Bobby Cathey, Sam Cathey, Paul Cathey and Davey Cathey.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.