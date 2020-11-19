John Dudley (J.D.) Reinke III
Houston, Texas. John Dudley (J.D.) Reinke III (formerly of Bay City, Texas) gained his wings to heaven after his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Reinke; mother, Eleanor (Les) Deuel; sisters, Katrina (Delton) Marbach, Gretchen Deatherage, Heidi (Kenneth) Easley; stepmother, Kay Reinke; stepsister, Julie Ivey; 12 nieces and nephews; three great nephew and nieces; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Reinke Jr.; grandparents, John D. (Sr.) and Odell Reinke, and J.W. (Bill) and Hazel Fehmel; uncle, Bill Fehmel Jr.; aunt, Abby Reinke; and cousin, Karen Fehmel.
Services will be held at a later date.