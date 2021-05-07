Peggy Ione Hopkins Jack
October 13, 1941 – April 30, 2021
Peggy Ione Hopkins Jack, 79, was born on October 13, 1941 in Boone, Iowa, to Harriet Geisler Hopkins (Lamphere) and Lowell Hopkins and passed away April 30, 2021.
On December 24, 1957 she married the love of her life Fred Jack and had five wonderful children, Dottie, Laurie, Joni, Benny, and Jimmy.
Peggy loved the simple life pressures of gardening, canning, crocheting, and quilting. She served in women’s ministry as well as multiple children's ministries. The children in the ministries will have fond memories of the bag of candies she always had in her purse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet, and Lowell Hopkins; sons, Benny and Jimmy Jack; grandson, Tyrel Jack; and granddaughter, Melissa Howell Johnson.
She is survived by husband Fred; children, Dottie Howell of Elgin, Laurie (Barry) Weathers of Bay City, and Joni (Aleph) Yonkers of Elgin; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Joyce Keith of Colorado and Lola Sorensen of Iowa; and brother, Jim Hopkins of Iowa.
Services will be held on May 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church of Bay City, 3321 6th Street, Bay City, TX 77414 at 2 p.m. and June 5, 2021 at Family Worship Center in Elgin, 2425 Farm to Market Rd 1704, Elgin, TX 78621 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children's Hospital.