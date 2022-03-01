Tomas P. Gonzales, 70, of Bay City passed away February 25, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 3, 1951, in Brownsville, Texas to the late Rodolfo Gonzales and Julia Palacios Gonzales.
He graduated from Hanna High School in 1970. Tomas married the love of his life, Sara, in 1973 and was deeply devoted to her. They had a son and a daughter. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union in Brownsville and transferred to Bay City where he continued his career as a carpenter until 2013 when he retired. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros, especially when they were winning. He enjoyed golf, being outdoors, and watching his grandkids playing sports. He was one of his kids and grandkids biggest fans! His family was his pride and joy, and he will be missed deeply by them. He will always be remembered for his wisdom, words of advice, and good sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Ariana Gonzales, brother Carlos Gonzales and sisters Celia Silva and Elvia Martinez.
Survivors include his wife Sara Garza Gonzales; daughter Sandra Hill (Michael); son Tomas Gonzales, Jr. (Rachel); sisters Rosalinda Garza and Ester Hinojosa; brothers Reynaldo Gonzales and Rudy Gonzales, Jr. and grandchildren Mya Hill, Alyssa Gonzales, Tomas Gonzales III and Isaiah Gonzales.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Saul Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rick Garza, Rudy Gonzales III, Edgar Gonzales, Marty Martinez, Michael Garza, and Aaron Garza.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.