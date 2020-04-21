Justin Daniel "JD" Vasquez
February 7, 2001 - April 19, 2020
Justin Daniel "JD" Vasquez, 19, of Bay City, Texas, born February 7, 2001 departed this life April 19, 2020.
A visitation will be held April 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Power Church, 3920 Doris St., Bay City, Texas.
A Drive-In funeral service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Power Church with a private burial following at Eastview Cemetery.
Most Precious Memories entrusted to Mathews Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas; 979-532-2715.